Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: Liquid Avatar and Vector Health Implementing Digital Verifiable Credentials for COVID-19 Health Testing and Verification

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTC PINK:TRWRF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company") a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is excited to announced that it has signed an initial agreement to partner with leading COVID-19 testing and health verification organization, Vector Health Laboratories ("Vector Labs") to implement a verifiable identity and credentials platform. The collaboration will utilize Liquid Avatar's Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem ("LAVCE") for the electronic issuance and verification of COVID-19 testing results using best in class testing and lab facilities, enabling manufactures, retailers, sports arenas, camps, recreational and healthcare facilities, hospitality, manufacturing, government, tourism and transport operations to ensure that individuals are verified and have accurate and timely test results to keep operations safe and open, helping people to get back to everyday activities.

Utilizing Vector Labs flagship product, Vector Perimeter System that delivers state of the art technologies enabling individuals to monitor their health in real time, digital identity and access verifiable credentials will provide users with transportable and provable results, kept secure and safe through facial recognition and other future biometric controls inside their digital wallet within the Liquid Avatar Mobile App.

"Vector Labs is excited to be partnering with Liquid Avatar to provide our clients and customers with the ability to manage their test results through a digital wallet that supports verifiable credentials and identity verification," said Jay Fischbach, CFO - Vector Health Laboratories. "By ensuring that people can prove who they are and that test results are validated, we can help keep locations safe and accelerate the re-opening of the economy."

Once a user is tested and are issued their digital credentials, facilities will be able to easily request that a user present their digital credential, through a QR code or web link that resides in an individual's digital wallet, for review and acceptance through a simple validation process. Along with their credential, user's will be presented with a challenge, like facial recognition, to ensure that the credential belongs to them and is valid. All this is done using W3C industry standards, a governance framework, and Liquid Avatar's blockchain ecosystem that is powered by IBM's Hyper Ledger Indy platform.

The process checks the verifiable identity credential against a pre-determined screening process, which can include a full industry standard identity review (KYC / AML) and, where applicable, permission-based facility, employment, and other records together with the verifiable access credential, providing testing details, including type and length of validation and the results. This process ensures that both the individual and the test results are validated, reducing identity and testing fraud and other related issues.

"Liquid Avatar's mission is to empower people to manage and control their digital identity and to securely and safely be able to prove who they are and benefit from their personal data," said RJ Reiser, Chief Business Development Officer - Liquid Avatar. "Our partnership with Vector Labs and the upcoming launch of our Digital Wallet and Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem will provide the tools to support the issuance of testing credentials, manage them securely in a digital wallet and present them for validation, ensure that environments are safe for work, play and everyday activities."

Users receive their digital wallet and verifiable identity and access credentials at no charge from Liquid Avatar. Revenues will be generated from the testing process and verification and validation services. The Vector Labs process will pilot this Summer at selected facilities and outlets and is expected to quickly rollout to facilities across Ontario and other regions thereafter.

About Vector Health Laboratories - www.vectorhealth.ca

Vector Health Laboratories is a Health Care Technology and Data Analytics company located in Toronto, Ontario. Vector's flagship product, 'Vector Perimeter System' utilizes state of the art technologies that enable individuals to monitor their health in real time. As the owner & operator of Ontario Lab License #5697, Vector takes plays an active role in keeping business safe and open through the deployment of the Perimeter alongside best in class testing and lab facilities.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

KABN North America has a suite of revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar program, including KABN KASH a cash back and reward program that has over 400 leading online merchants and coming soon, an integrated offering engine. In Canada, KABN also has the KABN Visa Card, a "challenger banking" platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

Oasis Digital Studios is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the US under the symbol "TRWRF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

For further information, please contact:

David Lucatch,

Chief Executive Officer

647-725-7742 Ext. 701

ir@liquidavatar.com

US and Canadian Media Contact:

Nicole Rodrigues

NRPR Group

nicole@nrprgroup.com

