Ardoq Broadcasts and People-in-the-Graph enable architects to reach wider audience when collecting data and distributing insights within their organizations

Ardoq, a SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture (EA) for today's digital enterprise, today launched new features to its Engagement Platform that change how organizations approach enterprise architecture models by involving people across the organization in the process. These updates further enable enterprise architects to improve confidence in their data through agile governance, making the way organizations engage with their enterprise architecture models more inclusive. The latest release to Ardoq's next-gen EA platform will be unveiled this morning at the company's virtual Spring Tech Fest event (9am ET).

Increasingly, organizations are moving away from centralized command-and-control hierarchic structures and instead striving for more cross-functionality, agility and innovation. With that shift comes a need for enterprise architects to reach a far bigger audience when collecting and distributing data and insights within their organizations. This means architects are challenged with collaborating at-scale to gain and maintain confidence in data quality. There is a need to build trust when collecting and distributing information, while engaging the wider organization on a more regular basis, all without spamming colleagues.

Ardoq's new People-in-the-Graph metamodel makes people part of the architecture process. It's a flexible tool which allows architects to collect and pinpoint the organization's expertise, areas of ownership, and cross-functional dependencies. By including people in enterprise architecture, organizations have the data necessary to leverage the most powerful insights.

This functionality allows for the integration of people data directly from Azure Active Directory or a preferred single sign-on solution, simplifying the process of including people in the Ardoq platform.

In addition to Ardoq's People-in-the-Graph, Ardoq's Broadcasts detects where architecture has changed and automatically routes changes to the right person for review. With this capability, hundreds of concurrent changes can be accurately routed to dozens of specialists across an organization for review on a continuous basis. Users can automatically send out surveys and alerts. Users can also build workflows, using flexible rules to precisely target who receives what, so colleagues only receive survey invitations and timely alerts about things they know and actively care about.

"Organizations are looking for ways to make better, faster, and more accurate decisions to keep up with the pace of transformation," said Erik Bakstad, Ardoq Co-Founder and CEO. "This is not just another feature in the Ardoq platform; we are taking a huge step toward offering a solution that allows organizations to keep their system landscape up-to-date over time without the need for additional resources."

To learn more about these new features, request a demo.

About Ardoq

Ardoq is a SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture for today's digital enterprise. The company's dynamic, data-driven EA platform is designed to plan and execute major change initiatives. The tool provides a digital twin of an organization's people, processes, systems, data, and infrastructure. With Ardoq, CIOs can confidently deliver digital transformations, and IT leaders can make better technology decisions based on real-time information. With Ardoq, EAs can serve as change agents, supporting business and IT collaboration for better outcomes. Learn more at www.ardoq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005221/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Jillian Saftel

V2 Communications for Ardoq

ardoq@v2comms.com

617-426-2222