The $18bn worth of sustainable finance instruments floated in the nation last year marked a retreat from previous highs but, with most of the bonds issued from July onwards, the recovery is under way, according to the IFC, which is anticipating a more-than-$100 billion sector in emerging markets over the next three years.China's green bond market slowed in the first six months of last year as the authorities focused instead on Covid-19-related financial instruments but a second-half recovery saw the nation again positioned as the number one 'emerging market' economy in sustainable investment ...

