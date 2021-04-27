Hardman & Co Research: Hardman & Co Video Event | Henry Boot Plc - Investor Forum

Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.04.2021
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
WKN: 579006 ISIN: GB0001110096 
Frankfurt
27.04.21
09:16 Uhr
3,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Hardman & Co Video Event | Henry Boot Plc - Investor Forum 
27-Apr-2021 / 13:05 GMT/BST 
Hardman & Co Video Event | Henry Boot Plc 
Investor Forum 
We are delighted to announce that Henry Boot Plc will be presenting at our next Investor Forum on Wednesday 12 May at 
3:00pm. The Investor Forum connects investors with companies looking for capital. Each company will present for 10-15 
minutes, followed by an opportunity for Q&A. 
The Forum is being hosted by Hardman & Co and investors can register to attend via this link: https://hardman-co.com/p/ 
49CL-FHO/join-our-webinar 
Henry Boot Plc is listed on the main market with a market cap of GBP380m. It is a unique group of companies that create 
sustainable value and long-term growth from land, property & development and construction. Henry Boot operates across 
the whole property value chain. They acquire land without planning permission, obtain planning permission, develop 
sites and maintain an investment portfolio. 
 
This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the company's strategy and 
progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in 
the Q&A session afterwards. There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when 
registering or during the event. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after 
the event for those cannot attend the live presentation. 
 
Register here: https://hardman-co.com/p/49CL-FHO/join-our-webinar 
To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here. 
Our video events are designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate 
clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. 
Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com 
 
Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. 
Please click here to read the statement. 
About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' 
understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their 
sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise 
companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory 
services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly 
stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. 
Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is 
authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research 
Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. 
Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated 
and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available 
to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional 
advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for 
the full disclaimer. 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
