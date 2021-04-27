Anzeige
WKN: A2JP36 ISIN: SE0010441584 Ticker-Symbol: LC8 
Frankfurt
27.04.21
09:16 Uhr
11,820 Euro
+0,020
+0,17 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
Calliditas Therapeutics' 2020 Annual Report Published

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) today announces that the Annual Report for 2020 now is available at the company's website: www.calliditas.com.

This information is information that Calliditas Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14:30 CET on April 27, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay, IR Manager, Calliditas

Tel.: +44 79 55 12 98 45, email: marie.galay@calliditas.com

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-therapeutics--2020-annual-report-published,c3334502

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3334502/1408150.pdf

Calliditas AR 2020_EN_

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16574/3334502/83e78aaa2310d2ec.pdf

Annual report 2020 published EN

