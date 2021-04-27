TytoCare Brings Telehealth to Ukraine Through GIVA Care Partnership

The launch will give physicians and consumers throughout the country access to TytoCare's leading, AI-powered remote examination solution, replicating in-person visits from the comfort of home during the pandemic and beyond

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, the global healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced the launch of its telehealth solution in Ukraine. The launch is taking place via an exclusive partnership with GIVA Care Group, a leading healthcare distribution company, who will introduce TytoCare to the Ukrainian healthcare industry. This marks the first time such an advanced telehealth device and platform will be available to Ukrainian physicians and consumers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted Ukraine, with over 37,000 fatalities and over 400,000 people currently infected with the virus. As a result, the Ukrainian healthcare ecosystem is seeking digital health solutions that will help physicians provide the best possible care both for coronavirus patients as well as the general population seeking ongoing care and looking to avoid hospitals and clinics.

TytoCare is the only all-in-one telehealth solution enabling physicians to remotely connect with patients for clinic-quality physical examinations. The handheld examination device enables users to perform comprehensive physical examinations of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, as well as lungs and body temperature, which are key for monitoring COVID-19 and many other conditions. The solution fully replicates an in-person visit from any location, any time, for primary and chronic care situations, and helps to stem the spread of the virus by providing remote care for both quarantined patients in hospitals and isolated patients at home. This allows doctors to gain the vital clinical data they require to monitor and treat patients from a safe distance and prevents unnecessary urgent care and clinic visits.

Following Ukraine's validation of TytoCare's CE Mark certification, TytoCare and GIVA Care are together developing the Ukrainian telehealth market. As the sole distributor of TytoCare in Ukraine, GIVA Care is making the solution available to local physicians and healthcare systems across the country as well as selling it directly to consumers. Physicians will be reimbursed for each TytoCare telehealth visit they conduct, and consumers will have access to top-of-the-line healthcare at their fingertips.

The partnership with GIVA Care will mark the first implementation of the TytoCare solution in Eastern Europe. Globally, TytoCare has partnered with over 150 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Israel, including American Well, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Teladoc Health, Cleveland Clinic, Ochsner Health, and many others. In 2020 alone, TytoCare has performed over 650,000 telehealth examinations around the world.

"Telehealth is an increasingly vital component of every country's healthcare ecosystem and we are proud to introduce our industry-leading solution in Ukraine through our partnership with GIVA Care," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of TytoCare. "As a fully certified, all-in-one virtual examination platform replicating in-person physical examinations from the comfort of home, TytoCare is providing accessible and quality remote care to families, the elderly, those with chronic illnesses, people who live in remote areas, and more, which has proven critical both during the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to prove essential during more routine times."

GIVA Care is supporting the adoption of TytoCare in Ukraine by both health systems and consumers, ensuring that healthcare providers receive the proper training to best utilize the solution and that all users receive local technical support 24/7. Consumers can contact their medical providers directly for more information about purchasing the TytoCare solution.

"We are thrilled to partner with TytoCare to introduce a state-of-the-art telehealth system to Ukrainian physicians and consumers," said Kirill Lewin, General Manager of GIVA Care Group. "TytoCare's unique solution will not only help in our fight against COVID-19, but it will also ensure that even after the pandemic is behind us, Ukrainians will have access to safe, clinic-quality care without having to leave their homes. GIVA Care will provide technical support to all physicians and consumers who use the device, ensuring the seamless integration of TytoCare into the Ukrainian healthcare system."

For more information about acquiring TytoCare in Ukraine, please click here.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 100 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/.

About GIVA Care Group

GIVA Care Group is the development of the Ukrainian medical technology industry. The company develops technological products in Ukraine for private and public medical institutions and ordinary users. When working with telehealth solutions, GIVA Care Group provides effective training and support for doctors, as well as full technical support for Ukrainian users 24/7 anywhere in the world. GIVA Care Group is providing a new level of telehealth service available to everyone. Founded in 2019, GIVA care Group already offers a range of high level services in various fields of medicine.

For more information, please visit https://www.doc4people.com

