Josh Bersin Taps Perceptyx as a Strategic Technology Partner

Collaboration delivers data-driven insights to help HR leaders tackle today's workforce challenges and prepare for future success

TEMECULA, Calif., April 27, 2021, the leading employee listening and people analytics platform, has been selected as a strategic technology partner for research initiatives headed by HR luminary Josh Bersin and his team of analysts. Bersin is renowned for its comprehensive industry studies, research-based maturity models, and the identification of programs and practices that positively impact business and individual performance.



Perceptyx's survey and analytics technology will power future research studies in areas such as employee experience, talent acquisition, well-being, and organizational design. Bersin will also rely on Perceptyx technology to support its unique HR Capability Assessment - the linchpin of the company's HR Capability Project - and to generate the comprehensive analytics HR leaders use to identify capability gaps in their organizations.

Perceptyx technology and Bersin have already collaborated on a number of reports, including Elevating Equity: The Real Story Behind Diversity and Inclusion and Employee Experience in 2021 and Beyond: Listening at Scale , which discusses the importance of a comprehensive employee listening strategy.

"In the months we've been working with Perceptyx, I've been blown away by the platform's depth of analytics support and clear reporting. Perceptyx has a highly experienced team that welcomes collaboration and provides invaluable insights," said Bersin. "We look forward to working with Perceptyx on future projects that support our company's mission to be the best source of research-based information, best practices, and development resources for the HR profession."

Perceptyx's platform has embedded advantages that make Bersin research projects more compelling and useful for HR audiences, such as the ability to create flexible and engaging surveys of all types, conduct benchmark comparisons, and integrate multiple data sources to understand how results correlate to greater financial performance and improved organizational outcomes.

"Josh recognized early on that HR is in the midst of a sea change," said Brett Wells, PhD, director of people analytics at Perceptyx. "We share the conviction that HR professionals have the opportunity to lead their companies through the uncertainty of the post-pandemic period by addressing challenges such as inclusion, digital transformation and hybrid working. We're thrilled to partner with Josh Bersin and his analyst team to illuminate the path for HR."

About Perceptyx

Since its founding in 2003, Perceptyx has been redefining the employee insights industry, delivering enterprise-level employee listening and people analytics to more than 400 clients, including nearly a third of the Fortune 100. With an unrivaled technology platform and a tailor-made, flexible approach, the Perceptyx platform makes it easy for managers, HR, and business leaders to discover insights deep within large and complex organizations, driving meaningful action to improve business outcomes. Driven by a deep intellectual curiosity and a culture of innovation, Perceptyx is challenging the status quo - to help people and organizations "see the way forward."

About Josh Bersin

Josh Bersin is a widely recognized thought leader and analyst covering all aspects of work, talent, learning and HR technology. Josh BersinResearch delivers research and advisory services to help leaders and HR professionals tackle the ever-evolving challenges and needs of today's workforces. Recent research initiatives span diversity and inclusion, well-being, HR capabilities, and business resilience. The Josh Bersin Academy is the world's first global development academy for HR and talent professionals and a transformation agent for HR organizations. The Academy, which currently has approximately 20,000 members, offers content-rich online programs, a carefully curated library of tools and resources, and a global community that helps HR and talent professionals stay current on the trends and practices needed to drive organizational success in the modern world of work. For more information, visit www.joshbersin.com and www.bersinacademy.com .

