Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that its Compass enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) backup platform now offers full support for Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), an XML-based, open-standard data format for exchanging authentication and authorization data between parties. Through the Compass SAML integration, Cobalt Iron customers now have the convenience of managing user provisioning and authentication securely and easily from their preferred third-party identity providers.

The new integration makes Compass a SAML service provider, with all provisioning taking place outside of Compass in the identity provider's interface. This significantly improves Compass customers' security and user administration in several ways.

First, it removes the responsibility from Compass for storing each customer's authentication credentials, with the identity provider acting as the single source for sensitive user authentication information. Plus, with provisioning activities managed solely by the identity provider, Compass customers experience powerful time and cost savings. Administrators no longer have to spend time provisioning Compass users that are already covered in the identity provider's software, which means zero time spent dealing with yet another password in another system for each user. The benefits carry over to end users, who no longer have to complete another login form or change a password to access Compass. Saved from having to create yet another password for another system, users have reduced risk that their accounts will be compromised or their identity stolen through phishing schemes.

"As our existing and newly onboarded Compass customers have expanded their use of identity providers, we've added integration with SAML to give them even greater convenience and security," said Paul Linder, product development manager at Cobalt Iron. "By enabling seamless login to Compass from third-party identity providers, the SAML integration allows administrators to bypass the time-consuming task of creating new users and assigning them to groups manually and one by one. It's just the latest development in our ongoing evolution of Compass to reduce the pain and increase the ease of backup administration."

