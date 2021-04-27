Invesco Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU) As at close of business on 26-April-2021 *NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 183.09p INCLUDING current year revenue 183.09p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 *The NAV above reflects the transfer of assets from Invesco Income Growth Trust plc following the merger as detailed in the Results of the Scheme announcement made on 23 April 2021. ---