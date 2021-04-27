Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
ALD: Availability of 2020 Universal Registration Document

ALD 
27-Apr-2021 / 14:55 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Paris, 27 April 2021 
Availability of the 2020 
 
Universal Registration Document

ALD informs the public that the 2020 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 26 April 2021.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the "Regulated information" section on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) and on the AMF's website.

Press contact

Stephanie Jonville

ALD Communication Department

Tel.: +33 (0)6 46 14 81 90

stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

About

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6 500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million contracts (at end-December 2020).

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD's majority shareholder. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   ALD 
       1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 
       92500 Rueil-Malmaison 
       France 
Internet:   https://www.aldautomotive.com/ 
ISIN:     FR0013258662 
Euronext   ALD 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
       of availability of a registration document or its updates 
EQS News ID: 1188587 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1188587 27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188587&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 08:56 ET (12:56 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
