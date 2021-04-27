Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.04.2021
27.04.2021 | 15:31
27.04.2021 | 15:31
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) 
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results 
27-Apr-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
       PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the 
       world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce that the MMK Board of Directors held a meeting on 
       23 April 2021. 
       The Board of Directors recommended that the Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 dividend record date be set as the close 
       of business on 17 June 2021. 
       Earlier at the meetings held on 29 January 2021 and 20 April 2021, the Board of Directors recommended the 
       AGM to approve the payment of dividends for Q4 2020 of RUB 0.945 per share and for Q1 2021 of RUB 1.795 
       per share. 
       At the meeting, the Board made the following decisions, among others: 
        - To approve 2020 MMK's Annual Report. 
 
        - To hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in absentia 
       a. The deadline for receipt of voting ballots (the date of voting ballots receipt): 28 May 2021; 
MMK BOARD   b. Postal address for delivery of completed ballots: 455008, Magnitogorsk, Branch of STATUS Registrar, 
       212, Karl Marks Prospect, Magnitogorsk; 
MEETING 
RESULTS    c. The website address where the electronic form of the voting ballot can be completed: https:// 
       online.rostatus.ru/; 
 
       d. The e-mail address to which the persons entitled to participate at the AGM can send their completed 
27 april 2021 voting ballots: shareholder@mmk.ru. 
Magnitogorsk,  - The Board of Directors approved 4 May 2021 (at the close of business) as the cut-off date for 
Russia      inclusion in the shareholder register for the AGM. 
       The agenda for the AGM will include: 
        - Approval of the Company's annual report and annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year; 
 
        - Distribution of profit, including payment (announcement) of dividends, based on the results of the 
         2020 financial year; 
 
        - Election of members to the Company's Board of Directors; 
 
        - Approval of the Company's auditor; 
 
        - Approval of remuneration payments to members of the Company's Board of Directors; 
 
        - About dividends payment on issued ordinary shares of MMK for Q1 2021. 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                           channel in Telegram, to be 
                                             the first to know about key 
??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. 
 
 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
                   Financial calendar 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
                   27-28 April  Non-deal roadshow (NDR), online 
Yaroslava Vrubel           17-18 May   WOOD Prague Spring Simposium: ESG, online 
+7 982 282 9682 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru           18-20 May   BofA Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference, online 
                   19-21 May   Sberbank CIB Annual Investor Conference, online Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 100689 
EQS News ID:  1188583 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188583&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

