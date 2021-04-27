Conscious Mind Labs Inc.: Conscious Mind Labs Is Ready to Revolutionize the Way Mental Health Is Addressed With Its Innovative Clinic in Vancouver, BC, Canada

The flagship Conscious Mind Clinic strengthens the company's efforts to deliver a diverse portfolio of research-backed mental health solutions at scale.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Conscious Mind Labs Inc., a revenue-focused and research-driven alternative medicine and mental health company, is excited to announce the planned opening of its flagship Conscious Mind Clinic, located in the trendy Yaletown neighborhood of downtown Vancouver, BC, Canada.

"Our flagship Conscious Mind Clinic will reinvent the way mental health and wellness is addressed with its one-of-a-kind, research-led Personalized Treatment Platform. We will be incorporating unique treatment protocols and alternative medicine formulations, including nature-derived psychedelics, that will provide immediate benefits to our patients," says Conscious Mind Labs Founder and CEO Donald Gauvreau.

Conscious Mind Clinic will employ a wide range of modalities as part of its personalized treatment offerings, including psychedelic therapy and integration, breathwork, meditation, mindfulness, yoga and massage therapy. The clinic will incorporate a wide range of natural medicines, including plants, herbs and its specialty, psychoactive plants and medicinal mushrooms. "Our holistic approach to addressing mental health and cognitive performance means we use an alternative medicine 'toolbox' to create personalized treatments, medicines and supplements for each and every individual we work with," adds Conscious Mind's board-certified Integrative Medicine Doctor and Clinic Director, Dr. Jody Toor.

Not only is the Conscious Mind Clinic revolutionizing treatments and medicines for mental health, but it's also reinventing the look, feel and "consciousness" of a clinic so patients can feel relaxed, comfortable and inspired to make positive change. The Vancouver Conscious Mind Clinic is a nature-inspired oasis set among a busy and bustling downtown core. Its modern, clean and natural designs will offer patients a welcoming place to embark on their therapeutic journey. The clinic is set to open early June 2021.

About Conscious Mind Labs Inc.

Conscious Mind Labs Inc. is a revenue-focused and research-driven alternative medicine and mental health company. Conscious Mind discovers, researches and develops innovative medicines and therapy protocols to address mental health disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Conscious Mind takes an integrated approach to deliver mental health solutions at scale through the development of research-proven psychedelic drugs and alternative medicines and "outside-the-box" treatment protocols tailored to different neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, dementia, Parkinson's and mental health conditions, such as depression, PTSD and addiction. Conscious Mind is accelerating consumer access to alternative medicines and therapy through its Applied Research Platform, Clinics and TeleHealth application. Conscious Mind is positioning itself to deliver the world's most comprehensive portfolio of alternative medicines and treatment solutions for neurodegenerative diseases and mental health and wellness.

