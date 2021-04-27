Hilversum, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2021) - Readen Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: RHCO), a diversified holding company, today announced the commencement of the initial coin offering for its decentralized cryptocurrency, the 999OK-COIN. The ICO will be available in 3 rounds and allow the public to be a part of this venture capital investment revolution. 999OK-COIN is a token developed for venture capital investors. Everyone will have the opportunity to invest in RHCO's venture capital vision and join the cryptocurrency economy, without being overly dependent on traditional cryptocurrencies. As a venture capital company, RHCO intends to increase the adaption of the decentralized Blockchain technology among the average person and help make it part of the common parlance. From a VC standpoint, the combination of cryptocurrency and e-commerce/payment opens a relatively unexplored avenue of business expansion and transparency in transactions in the age of significant cyber security threats.

A total of 25 million coins will be distributed in 3 stages during the ICO from the total issued of 50 million. After the ICO, 999OK-COIN will be available on ZB.com, BW.com and EXX.com before the end of May and will also be available on a European based exchange soon afterwards. The ICO 999OK-COIN will be launched at a price of $1.00 USD.

The 999OK-COIN is backed by 50% of RHCO's holdings. RHCO is a listed venture capital corporation with a proven track record of over 30 years. The Company has a long history of engaging in the retail trade and more recently, its focus was on finding value in distressed assets. RHCO has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia and includes a group of companies that benefits from one another, ranging from e-commerce, e-voucher, payment gateway, referral app and real estate holdings, etc.

Funds generated by from ICO, will be directed into multiple channels for the purpose of overall development of the cryptocurrency and RHCO's VC companies listed below.

RHCO Group Holdings Oke Retail (Neckermann / 2%) 100% Oke Media 100% Super Media 100% Metro Rainbow 100% Oke Partners 100% OkePay New Zealand 100% OkePay Asia 100% Fligro Limited 100% Ares Technoligies (Readies) 51% Tianrong Med Group, Inc. 0.5%



Richard Klitsie, CEO of RHCO stated, "The 999OK-COIN ICO will provide growth stimulus to our OkeApp venture. The referral app can prove to be a terrific investment that will persuade merchants to join the OkePay platform, while providing an alternative source for increased revenue. We believe the 999OK-COIN ICO is a milestone not just for RHCO, but also the venture capital investment ecosystem."

RHCO is a diversified holding company, with an operating history of over 30 years, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns, in order to maximize value for all shareholders. RHCO has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

For further information please contact RHCO at info@readenholdingcorp.com or +852 3950 5911

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Readen Holding Corp. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Readen Holding Corp. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Readen Holding Corp. or any other person.

