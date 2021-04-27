Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings Initiates PACT Act Compliance Measures to Ensure Uninterrupted Service to Distributor Partners

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived CBD wellness space, today announced that the Company has successfully assembled a solution "network" in order to meet the requirements of both the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act (the "PACT Act"). As a result, Charlie's wholesale partners will receive uninterrupted product flow even as many other companies in the e-cigarette industry are scrambling to find feasible solutions to the challenges posed by the PACT Act.

In December 2020, Congress passed a law entitled the Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act. Commonly referred to as the "vape mail ban," the new law: (i) instructs the U.S. Postal Service to create regulations prohibiting shipment of all vaping products through the U.S. Mail to residential addresses, and (ii) incorporates vaping products into the PACT Act. The postal ban and PACT Act provisions include all e-liquid and oil vaping devices, nicotine and nicotine-free e-liquids, CBD carts, liquids and oils, and every related component, part or accessory intended for those products.

Following passage of the new law, all of the major delivery companies announced that they would join the U.S. Postal Service in ceasing delivery of all e-cigarettes and vaping products, not just to homes but to businesses as well. This development has caused significant hardship to manufacturers, distributors, and retailers across the industry.

To ensure the uninterrupted delivery of Charlie's own products to wholesaler partners throughout the U.S., the Company created an innovative new logistics system solution comprised of a dedicated team focused on sales reporting and excise tax implications, software enhancements to ensure accuracy and efficiency of reporting, and an ad hoc "private network" of shipping companies.

"At Charlie's, we take pride in all of our industry-leading regulatory, tax, and legal compliance initiatives," explained Ryan Stump, Charlie's Holdings Chief Operating Officer. "While many in our industry are scrambling to find feasible solutions to serve their customers, we are pleased to report that Charlie's new solution network of logistics companies, shipping carriers, excise tax specialists, and compliance consultants will meet the requirements of both the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and the PACT Act. We have worked very hard to ensure that Charlie's customers will not miss a single shipment."

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHUC) is an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived, CBD wellness space through its subsidiary companies Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC and Don Polly, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust produces high quality vapor products currently distributed in more than 90 countries around the world. Charlie's Chalk Dust has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles and innovative product formats. Launched in June of 2019, Don Polly creates brands and products in the hemp-derived marketplace aimed to meet the needs of the ever-evolving wellness consumer. Don Polly's premium quality CBD products derive from single-origin-sourced hemp and are processed in a proprietary air extraction facility.

