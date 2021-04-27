Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.04.2021
PR Newswire
27.04.2021 | 16:03
Booz Allen Hamilton Selects Deltek as Its Next Generation Financial Solution

The global management and information technology consulting firm has completed its implementation of Deltek for scalability, functionality and reporting capabilities

HERNDON, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that Booz Allen Hamilton has completed its implementation of Deltek Costpoint as its next generation financial solution.

Deltek.com

Booz Allen, headquartered in McLean, Va., is a global management consulting and information technology firm with $7.5B in FY20 revenue and more than 27,000 employees in 80 offices around the world. In 2016, the firm began a strategic NextGen Financial Solution initiative to modernize its internal systems with innovative digital transformation solutions to support the business' sustained, dynamic future growth.

After a competitive selection process, Booz Allen chose Deltek for its functionality, scalability and reporting capabilities. Deltek gives Booz Allen additional business intelligence insights and provides the firm a rich set of functionalities across the entire project lifecycle - from the identification of new opportunities through execution and contract closeout.

"Our team is honored to have been chosen to support Booz Allen's business transformation efforts," said Mike Corkery, Deltek's President & CEO. "Deltek offers unmatched efficiency and insight for every project. With our solutions and industry expertise, I am confident that Deltek will help Booz Allen modernize for the future and maximize their productivity and revenue. We are excited about our partnership with the Booz Allen team as they continue to evolve their focus on supporting their customers and growing their business."

"During our selection phase, Deltek clearly demonstrated that its solutions are purpose-built for companies like ours and would be the right choice to help us accelerate our business," said Gary Labovich, Executive Vice President and Next Generation Modernization Lead at Booz Allen. "Deltek will help us be more efficient and get the business intelligence we need at our fingertips for better decision-making. This is a tremendous milestone for us in our NextGen Financial Solution initiative."

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
