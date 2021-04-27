Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.04.2021
WKN: A1XA8R ISIN: DK0060534915 Ticker-Symbol: NOVC 
GlobeNewswire
27.04.2021 | 16:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Novo Nordisk A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 29 April 2021 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN:         DK0060534915             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Novo Nordisk B            
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 1,812,564,000 shares (DKK 362,512,800)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        40,000,000 shares (DKK 8,000,000)   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  1,772,564,000 shares (DKK 354,512,800)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.20               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      NOVO B                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     1158                 
-------------------------------------------------------------





________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=855010
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
