Dienstag, 27.04.2021
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Frankfurt
27.04.21
16:15 Uhr
4,985 Euro
+0,045
+0,91 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9105,16916:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2021 | 16:17
Hexagon Purus Holding AS: Hexagon Purus AS: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Purus AS was held today, Tuesday 27 April 2021 in Aalesund, Norway.


All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the annual general meeting that was sent to the Euronext Growth (Oslo) and shareholders on 6 April 2021.

The board now consists of:

Jon Erik Engeset, Chairman of the Board

Espen Gundersen, Board member

Martha Kold Bakkevig, Board member

Jannicke Hilland, Board member

Knut Flakk, Board member

Rick Rashilla, Board member

Karen Romer, Board member

The complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

For more information:

Salman Alam, Vice President Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail, and aerospace applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagonpurus.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • HPUR Minutes of Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b693029b-8921-433d-99b7-c492824054c8)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
