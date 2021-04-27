B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

BSD Crown Ltd.

(The "Company")

(LSE: BSD)

BSD Crown Ltd (The "Company")

27 April 2021

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions as set out in the notice of an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company dated 22 March 2021 (the "Resolutions") were approved in accordance with Israeli law.

The results will be available tomorrow on the company's website: http://bsd-c.com/general-meetings.

A copy of the Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Further to the passing of the Resolutions, and in accordance with the circular dated 22 March 2021 issued by the Company, it is proposed that the cancellation (the "Cancellation") of the listing of the Company's ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 each on the Official List will take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 31 May 2021.

A further announcement confirming the proposed Cancellation will be released by the Company in due course.

For further information please contact:

Joseph Williger

Active Chairman of the Board