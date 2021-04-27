Norsk Hydro: Primary insider purchases shares

Member of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro ASA Rune Bjerke has
on April 27 2021 purchased 5 500 shares in Hydro at NOK 53.85 per share.
New holding for Rune Bjerke is 20 500 shares.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+4741406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
- Skjema for melding om transaksjon - KRT 1500 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3db39ca-7dc3-4974-ad93-4878b8a5405d)
NORSK HYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de