Norsk Hydro: Primary insider purchases shares

Member of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro ASA Rune Bjerke has

on April 27 2021 purchased 5 500 shares in Hydro at NOK 53.85 per share.

New holding for Rune Bjerke is 20 500 shares.

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+4741406376

line.haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

