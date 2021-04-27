Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.04.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2021 | 16:29
Norsk Hydro: Primary insider purchases shares

Member of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro ASA Rune Bjerke has
on April 27 2021 purchased 5 500 shares in Hydro at NOK 53.85 per share.

New holding for Rune Bjerke is 20 500 shares.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+4741406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Skjema for melding om transaksjon - KRT 1500 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3db39ca-7dc3-4974-ad93-4878b8a5405d)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
