Advanced process modelling software includes new bioprocessing and product performance model libraries

Process Systems Enterprise (PSE), A Siemens Business, today announced the full release of gPROMS FormulatedProducts 2.0, the mechanistic model-based environment for integrated digital design of robust formulated products and their manufacturing processes, and related digital process operation.

gPROMS FormulatedProducts 2.0 is a mechanistic model-based environment for integrated digital design of robust formulated products and their manufacturing processes, and related digital process operation. It is used in the pharmaceuticals, food beverage and FMCG sectors for active ingredient manufacture, formulation manufacture, product performance and bioprocessing. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The release at the 2021 Advanced Process Modelling Forum follows an early release to key customers, and reflects the substantial investment Siemens is making into PSE's product development to provide the process industries with a new generation of digital tools.

Version 2.0 introduces major enhancements to both the gPROMS FormulatedProducts model libraries and the underlying gPROMS platform 7.0, such as surrogate modelling. Additions include new mechanistic model libraries for developing bioprocess digital twins of bioreactor, membrane filtration and chromatography processes, and a new mechanistic canine model for the design, virtual formulation prototyping and risk analysis of clinical and pre-clinical drug product formulations.

Version 2.0 also introduces key library enhancements in active ingredient manufacture, formulation manufacture and product performance. Workflows when specifying buffers and media compositions of in vitro vessel, solution and suspension dosage forms have been streamlined, and equilibrium limited reactions added to the chemical synthesis libraries. Additionally, this release includes many usability and robustness enhancements to provide an improved user experience, such as a new case file structure, streamlined data import workflows using a new experiment data manager, parallel multi-start optimization and parameter estimation, and new cross-disciplinary examples and templates that can directly be customised to users' projects.

Sean Bermingham, VP Formulated Products at PSE, says: "We are working closely with our major users in pharma, F&B, FMCG, specialty chemicals and mining, with their requirements driving our extensive development programme. Our focus is now in extending usability and the ability to embed gPROMS FormulatedProducts in organisations' workflows to open the application of sophisticated digital design approaches to a wider range of users, and the Siemens investments are allowing us to move forward rapidly."

PSE continues to lead innovation in advanced process modelling capabilities for the pharmaceuticals, food beverage, consumer goods and specialty chemicals sectors through the support of industrial academic partners, funded development projects such as NextGen DDaMM, D-DAP, DIDCOM-FP, and the Systems-based Pharmaceutics Alliance.

