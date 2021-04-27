Citrine Informatics, the leading AI and smart data management software platform for materials and chemicals, announced a record quarter for new customers and renewals, new strategic partnerships, and the launch of an executive webinar series in the first quarter of 2021.

Customer growth

Citrine delivered a record Q1 in key company performance metrics including total bookings, orders, upsells conversions. Total Q1 booking value was particularly strong, where performance exceeded Q4's record bookings by over 100%.

The company's strong results spanned all of its primary markets including the EU, North America, and Japan. Strong Q1 growth was bolstered by upsells and renewals from large customers across industry segments, including formulations, additive manufacturing, and specialty chemicals. Q1 total orders exceeded the previous record set in Q4 2020 by 50%.

"We're excited to play a key role in the industry as both a software provider and a driving force for innovation," said Greg Mulholland, Citrine's CEO. "In addition to ongoing interest from new customers, the value our platform delivers in bringing the next generation of performant and sustainable materials to market was reflected in our strong upsell and renewal performance."

Strategic Partnerships

Citrine partnered with multiple go-to-market, technology, and implementation partners on new Q1 deals. In February, it announced a strategic partnership with Siemens that integrates Siemens' Opcenter Research Development Laboratory management system and Simcenter product simulation software with the Citrine Platform. "Simplifying our customers' ability to deploy materials informatics means playing a key role in fostering a digital ecosystem in the materials and chemicals industry." said Mike Smocer, Citrine's VP of Global Sales. "We are seeing tangible results from our efforts to partner with leaders who can help our customers with adoption, change management, and technology integration."

Thought Leadership

Citrine launched its DataLab Webinar series in March, where they will talk with executives and leaders in the materials and chemicals industry about digitalization, innovation, sustainability, and other important topics. The first webinar in the series occurred on March 30, where Citrine CEO Greg Mulholland and Zymergen Chief Science Officer Zach Serber discussed The Intersection of Sustainability and Digitalization. The DataLab series is designed to inspire innovative thinking and action to push the frontier of high performing, sustainable materials and chemicals. The next DataLab Webinar, Cultural and Technological Change in Data-driven R&D, will take place on April 29th at 12pm Eastern with Preeti Kamakoti, Technology Lead for ExxonMobil's Data-Driven Design group.

About Citrine

Citrine Informatics is the award-winning materials informatics platform for data-driven materials and chemicals development. It won the 2017 World Materials Forum Start-up Challenge, the 2018 AI Breakthrough award as the "Best AI-based Solution for Manufacturing," and 2020-2021 Cleantech 100 honors. The Citrine Platform combines smart materials data infrastructure and AI, which accelerates development of cutting-edge materials, facilitates product portfolio optimization, and codifies research IP, enabling its reuse and preventing its loss. Citrine's customers include Panasonic, Michelin, LANXESS, and some of the biggest and most respected names in the materials and chemicals industry in Asia, North America, and Europe. For more information visit our website at https://citrine.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005378/en/

Contacts:

Josh Tappan

Citrine Informatics

jtappan@citrine.io