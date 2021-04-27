Unity Spine & Joint Is Providing A Network Of Trusted Pain Management Chiropractors In Indianapolis

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Unity Spine & Joint, a clinic offering a highly trained and trusted team of pain management chiropractors in Indianapolis, is providing chiropractic services to those suffering from chronic pain conditions related to the arms, legs, back, head, and neck.

The clinic recommends those who have been in an auto accident to schedule an appointment as soon as possible to avoid any unforeseen complications. In the clinic's experience, auto accident victims may initially appear to have escaped the incident unscathed. However, there can be invisible effects that manifest themselves days or even weeks after the accident. The clinic says that it can be easy to ignore the minor pain and stiffness that one feels, assuming that it might subside with time. However, the effects of the accident may compound if left untreated, leading to conditions that become much more difficult to cure.

According to the clinic, which is guided by the fundamental teaching of chiropractic, collisions and sudden movements can lead to the spine losing its natural balance. The effects of this will permeate throughout the body and the pain will be felt for a long time after the accident. Some common indications of pain to watch out for are dull pains in the back, neck, muscle spasms, headaches, and other symptoms that may interfere with daily life and activities.

A spokesperson for the clinic says, "After an accident one might count their lucky stars and be glad that they escaped it without major debilitating injuries. However, a lot of damage happens unbeknownst to the victim who might not even feel that something is amiss. You might even harbor subconscious fears of undergoing invasive and intrusive surgery, leading you to settle on the comforting thought that the effects of the accident are behind you. This is damaging to one's health as real problems can go undiagnosed and untreated. Here at Unity Spine and Joint, Indianapolis, we create a customized plan for your condition that takes into account the kind of injuries that you suffered from. We tailor the plan to pinpoint the exact problems that you are facing. Book an appointment with us today if you feel like you are going through residual pain and discomfort from a previous accident. One consultation with us and you will find out why we are the best clinic for whiplash treatment in North Indy and why our patients trust us completely with their health."

A review of the Indianapolis clinic by Any Clarkson says, "The staff is super friendly and helpful. Dr. Carson is very knowledgeable and explains everything in depth so you understand what needs to be done." Another review by Aviva Monet says, "Great experience! Very nice doctor and lovely staff. Found them using Groupon. Highly recommend!" A review by Vicki Hollen says, "I love Dr. Trobridge and his staff! I wish he had a closer office to where I live."

The clinic offers a full set of services that are rarely found together under one roof in traditional practices. Its list of services includes trigger point injections, joint injections, chiropractic therapy, physical medicine modalities, epidurals, medial branch blocks, facet injection, radiofrequency neuroablation, pharmacological intervention, nerve blocks, low dose steroid injections, male testosterone therapy, treatment of pain caused by auto accidents, and many more.

The pain clinic provides treatment for arms and legs conditions such as muscle & joint pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, hip pain, elbow pain, arm/wrist/hand numbness, leg numbness, knee pain, foot/ankle pain, tingling in feet, tingling in hands, swollen feet & ankles, sciatica, neuropathy, arthritis/osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia. It also treats back pain conditions such as lower back pain, upper back pain, bulging/herniated discs, muscle & joint pain, sciatica, arthritis/osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia. The clinic also treats head and neck conditions like neck pain, shoulder pain, headaches/migraines, arthritis, fibromyalgia, TMJ pain, and bulging/herniated discs.

The parent company of the Unity Spine & Joint pain stop clinics, Unity Physician Services, is a network of physicians and chiropractors in the Phoenix Area and Indianapolis that provides a full-service concierge service committed to helping providers and their patients.

