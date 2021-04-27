Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2021) - Clayton Nicholas, Founder and CEO of Vibronyx, a supply chain technology and analytics services company, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class technology executives, CIOs and CTOs.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Clayton Nicholas, founder and CEO of supply chain tech company Vibronyx, has been accepted into The Forbes Technology Council.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class technology executives, CIOs and CTOs.

This acceptance from Forbes Councils strengthens Vibronyx's ability to help solve its client's complex supply chain challenges.

Click image above to view full announcement.

Founded in Nashville in 2018, Vibronyx is both a minority- and veteran-owned supply chain technology and analytics services company helping clients solve the world's toughest digital and cybersecurity supply chain challenges. With deep expertise in strategic consulting, data management, data integration, advanced analytics and cybersecurity, Vibronyx helps organizations better mobilize and fortify their supply chains using technology-enabled services and a pragmatic approach to digital transformation. Leveraging the power of AI, machine learning, blockchain, RPA and other emerging technologies, its team of strategists, systems architects, data engineers and data scientists design smarter, more efficient and more effective supply chains. For more information, visit vibronyx.com.

Contacts:

Vibronyx

media@vibronyx.com

Source: Vibronyx

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81904