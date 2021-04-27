DJ EQS-News: PS: Paulius Stankevicius joins The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi as International Affairs and Public Relations Director

EQS-News / 27/04/2021 / 22:51 UTC+8 Dubai is a hub for international business connecting Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, America and Australia. The United Arab Emirates are the center of GCC and international global markets where a massive volume of trading business is happening in commodities, finance and corporate service industries.Entrepreneur Paulius Stankevicius sees the Middle East as a great potential for business development and growth in various mainstream sectors for the next 5 years and more. Paulius Stankevicius has been involved in international business for around 9 years now, mainly focusing on Asia Pacific and the Middle East markets. He has worked with SMEs and large enterprises from Fortune 500 for numerous projects.Since 2016, Paulius Stankevicius has been in the public relations and advertising sector primarily working with fintech and blockchain companies and helping them to raise funds through professional advertising and strategic public relations solutions. One of the milestones achieved was in 2018 when Paulius Stankevicius raised over USD500M USD in funding for a set of 200 clients in fintech.Earlier in 2013-2016, Paulius Stankevicius co-founded multiple startup ventures in Europe and Asia Pacific and did projects with companies like Samsung KRX: 005930, Google NASDAQ: GOOGL, NASA, Facebook NASDAQ: FB, EA NASDAQ: EA, Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT and other major branded corporations.From 2020 and now in 2021, Paulius Stankevicius is focusing on medical equipment trading such as face masks and gloves as COVID-19 market opened new business opportunities for international trade in medical and pharmaceutical industries. Paulius Stankevicius is now working with pharma trading clientele including large and well known global public companies from oil and finance industries.These businesses and interests have led Paulius Stankevicius to meet the dedicated team of The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi and their Chairman H.E. Tomas Zaleski (right) with an extensive international business background and successful career, and Strategic Advisor of The Office, Tim Balgobin (on the left) who advises a number of African governments and Fortune 500 corporations in business setup in the United Arab Emirates.The Office is focusing on various businesses including international trade, real estate, technology and fintech. Right now one of the main missions of The Office is to lead the pharma trade industry. H.E. Tomas Zaleski is managing the vaccine supply chain business development at the Office with multiple governments for over USD1B contracts.One of the primary interests between both Paulius Stankevicius and The Office besides the pharmaceutical industry is blockchain development in the United Arab Emirates and business growth and expansion projects in which international blockchain companies would set up infrastructure in Dubai with proper licensing in collaboration with The Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi.Mutual interest, which was introduced by Ayla Aldjufrie from Ayla & Associates and Hujan Asset Management, lead Paulius Stankevicius and The Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi join forces and seek for mutual goal achievements.Paulius Stankevicius has now joined The Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi as International Affairs and Public Relations Director. Paulius Stankevicius is focusing on medical and pharmaceutical industry trade aspects such as COVID-19 vaccination business as well as other international trade related matters. Paulius Stankevicius is also consulting on strategic public relations angles to various projects within fintech and other sectors.Media contact: pr@stankeviciusmgm.com Stankevicius MGMPicture: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=92f15c8a8f44dcc5a232a0a9da2c778b Subtitle: PS: Paulius Stankevicius joins The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi as International Affairs and Public Relations Director 27/04/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.comImage link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189498&application_name=news

