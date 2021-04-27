Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) shareholders are called to participate in Carmila Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Tuesday 18 may at 9:30 Am at the company's head office. This Shareholder's Meeting will be held behind closed doors, without the physical attendance by shareholders.

The Notice of Meeting including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the French bulletin of compulsory (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoire BALO) dated 9 April 2021.

A copy of this publication is available on the Company's website (www.carmila.com).

The Shareholders' Meeting documents and the voting form have been made available to Shareholders in accordance with the provisions of the French commercial code (Code de Commerce).

As an exception, the Shareholders' Meeting being held behind closed doors, shareholders will not be able to request an admission card to physically attend the Shareholders' Meeting. Shareholders are invited to exercise their voting rights either by (i) voting by post, (ii) granting proxy to the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting or (iii) granting proxy to another person of their choice.

The documents and information referred to in Article R.225-73-1, R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French commercial code are available on the Company's website at www.carmila.com.

Shareholders may obtain these documents by post, in accordance with the provisions of the French commercial code, by addressing a written request to:

The company's head office, 58 avenue Emile Zola, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt;

CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales, 14 rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy les-Moulineaux Cedex 09.

INVESTOR AGENDA

18 May 2021 (9:30 am Paris time): Annual General Meeting

24 May 2021: Ex-dividend date

5 June 2021: Dividend payment date

28 July 2021 (after trading): 2021 Interim Results

29 July 2021 (2:30 p.m. Paris time): Investor and Analyst Meeting

ABOUT CARMILA

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centres anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio was valued at €6.1 billion, comprising 215 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, all leaders in their catchment areas. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC Alltradable indices on 24 September 2018.

www.carmila.com

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Florence Lonis General Secretary

florence_lonis@carmila.com

+33 6 82 80 15 64

PRESS CONTACT

Morgan Lavielle Corporate Communications Director

morgan_lavielle@carmila.com

+33 6 87 77 48 80