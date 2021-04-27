Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) shareholders have been called to participate in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Company's registered office. This Shareholders' Meeting will be held behind closed doors, without the physical attendance by shareholders.

The preliminary notice of meeting including the agenda and the text of the resolutions was published in the French bulletin of compulsory legal notices (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires BALO) dated April 14, 2021. A copy is available on the Company's website (https://www.carrefour.com/en/finance/regulated-information).

As an exception, the Shareholders' Meeting being held behind closed doors, shareholders will not be able to request an admission card to physically attend the Shareholders' Meeting. Shareholders are invited to exercise their voting rights either by (i) voting by post, (ii) granting proxy to the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting or (iii) granting proxy to another person of their choice.

The Shareholders' Meeting documents and the voting form have been made available to Shareholders under the terms and conditions specified by current French regulations.

