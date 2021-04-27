Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom makes environmental contributions in celebration of Earth Week

Millicom makes environmental contributions in celebration of Earth Week

Luxembourg, April 27, 2021 - Millicom, a leading provider of fixed and mobile services operating under the TIGObrand in Latin America, launched various Earth Week initiatives throughout the communities it serves as it fulfills its responsibility to use natural resources and systems wisely through fit-for-purpose policies and practices, and minimizing any negative impacts.

With the goal of reducing its environmental footprint and being an agent of positive change in society, last year Millicom established a five-year, $600 million ESG-linked revolving credit facility, which included provisions that incentivize the company and some of its operating subsidiaries in Latin America to meet predetermined sustainability targets. As an example, Millicom deployed a reverse logistics program to recover and redeploy consumer premise devices, which has resulted in over one thousand tons of CO2 emissions avoided and plastic waste diverted from landfill, as well as over one million cubic meters of water saved.

Million Trees Miami program

As part of its sustainability efforts, Millicom took part in an event on April 24th in partnership with Miami-Dade County's Million Trees Miamiinitiative where 100 Florida native cocoplum trees were planted at Miami-Dade County Parks' Coral Estates Park. Millicom's contribution of 100 trees was joined by two other organizations, for a total of 357 trees planted at the park. This initiative marks the beginning of a long-term relationship with Miami-Dade County to continue to support the Miami community, which is the home of Millicom's U.S. corporate office.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to take part in "Million Trees Miami", a great Miami-Dade County initiative that allows us to do our part in protecting the environment, while we fulfill our purpose of connecting people, improving lives and developing communities around the world," said Mauricio Ramos, Millicom CEO. "One of the most powerful ways that we connect communities is through channeling the talents and passion of our employees as volunteers,

which is why this activity is such an excellent opportunity for our Millicom team in Miami to contribute and to live our Sangre Tigo."



Miami-Dade County Parks Director, Maria I. Nardi said, "We are truly thankful to Millicom and its employees for their donation of 100 trees and volunteer service at Coral Estates Park. These types of public-private partnerships with environmentally conscious corporations are invaluable towards fulfilling the Million Trees Miami initiative's goal of a 30 percent urban tree canopy for the Miami-Dade County community."



This volunteering opportunity symbolizes Millicom's daily commitment to take care of the environment. Millicom achieves this with a cross-functional approach to continuously become more efficient and resilient throughout its networks, datacenters and other facilities worldwide, with the knowledge that environmental stewardship and business performance at their best work hand in hand.

"Having spent so much time at Coral Estates Park as I was growing up, it is a great pleasure to come back now with the Millicom team," said Salvador Escalon, EVP Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Millicom. "Planting trees here and spending time with our Miami community brings back incredible memories."

Earth Week at TIGO

Last week, Millicom's TIGO operations launched several Earth Week initiatives throughout Latin America, including:

TIGO Nicaragua introduced its Go (https://blog.tigo.com.ni/2021/04/22/go-eco/)Eco! (https://blog.tigo.com.ni/2021/04/22/go-eco/) Program, which targets both customers and employees through activities such as a commitment to plant one tree for every device collected through a cell phone recycling initiative.

TIGO Costa Rica is introducing a program with the goal of adopting 1,000 trees with the Asociación (https://millondearboles.com/)Amigos de Un (https://millondearboles.com/)Millón (https://millondearboles.com/)de (https://millondearboles.com/)Árboles (https://millondearboles.com/).

TIGO Colombia has kicked off an internal contest to encourage employees and their families to improve their water and energy efficiency.

TIGO Bolivia is launching a series of environmental awareness and educational videos on its EducaTigo channel.

To learn more about Millicom's commitment to sustainability visit our website: Millicom.com.

