HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS selected to supply 100% green hydrogen refuelling station

HRS selected to supply 100% green hydrogen refuelling station

Champ-sur-Drac, 27 April 2021 - HRS, European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refuelling stations, has been awarded the contract for the installation, commissioning and maintenance of a 200 kg/day green hydrogen refuelling station as part of a program to develop a local industry for green hydrogen mobility.

Responding to the call for tenders piloted by ENGIE Solutions through its sustainable mobility gas GNVERT offer[1], HRS was selected to install a hydrogen refuelling station on a former industrial site. The 200 kg/day dual pressure (350-700 bar) HRS station will distribute green hydrogen produced by an electrolyser.

The station will be commissioned during the second half of 2021 and will supply green hydrogen for large vehicles (buses and refuse collection trucks, fire engines…).

As part of the same project, a number of other stations yet to be assigned, will be subsequently installed. They will be integrated into this single ecosystem for local production and distribution of 100% green hydrogen for transport.

HRS Chairman & CEO Hassen Rachedi said: "The swift development of bold projects like H2Ouest is a further sign of the dynamic energy transition underway in France's regions and our commitment to promoting the emergence of 100% renewable ecosystems and industries based on hydrogen mobility. We are extremely proud that HRS was chosen to take part in this groundbreaking project in France, which we now know can be replicated all over the country."

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refuelling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refuelling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks. The Company posted 2019-2020 revenue of €2.6 million. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 34 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

[1] Project pre-dating the business partnership signed with ENGIE Solutions for joint development of 15 new projects from 2021-2025, due to be finalised in Q2 2021

