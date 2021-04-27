Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
COVID-Wundermittel? Glow Lifetech bringt ARTEMIC™ nach Nordamerika!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNDR ISIN: FR0010263202 Ticker-Symbol: G5I 
Frankfurt
27.04.21
08:09 Uhr
61,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE PAREF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE PAREF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,0062,0018:02
Actusnews Wire
27.04.2021 | 18:12
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAREF: FINANCIAL INFORMATION FIRST QUARTER 2021

Consolidated revenue:

  • Consolidated revenue of PAREF amounted €6.6m in Q1 2021, including:
    • Gross rental income of €2.0m, a slight decrease mainly explained by the disposals completed in 2020,
    • Management commissions of €2.5m, remaining stable compared to the same period in 2020,
    • Subscription commissions of €2.1m, following the decision to suspend subscription of the SCPI Novapierre Allemagne 2 during the 1st quarter of 2021. Except for Novapierre Allemagne 2, gross subscription from other products increased by 21% compared to the same period last year.
Revenues (in €m)1Q1 2020Q1 2021Variation in %
Gross rental income12.22.0-11%
Commissions (asset management)8.14.6-43%
-o.w. management commissions2.52.51%
-o.w. subscription commissions5.62.1-62%
Total10.36.6-36%

Main events of operational activities in Q1 2021:

  • PAREF signed an agreement to sell an office asset located in Gentilly, for a completion of the sale in the 4th quarter of 2021, at the latest. This signature is in line with the strategy of actively rotating the asset portfolio owned by the Group,
  • Asset management activity for third parties generated €23m of gross subscriptions in the 1st quarter of 2021, mainly for SCPI funds Novapierre Résidentiel, Interpierre France and Interpierre Europe Centrale,
  • PAREF Gestion completed the very first acquisition of a logistic asset in Poland for SCPI Interpierre Europe Centrale. Launched in September 2020, Interpierre Europe Centrale is the first SCPI to invest in Central Europe.

"PAREF is staying the course by investing in the quality of the Group's services and assets. Given ongoing investment initiatives, subscriptions for Novapierre Allemagne 2 have resumed and momentum in Central Europe is promising."

Magali Volet - Group CFO

1 Excluding recovered charges and the Gaia office consolidated under the equity method

Financial agenda
May 20, 2021: Annual General Meeting of shareholders
July 29, 2021: Half-Year 2021 Results

About PAREF Group
PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in commercial real estate in the Paris region (€0.2 bn asset as at December 31, 2020) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties, with asset under management of €2.2 bn as at December 31, 2020 by PAREF Investment Management, of which €1.8 bn via PAREF Gestion, an AMF-certified management company.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR. More information on www.paref.com

Contacts

Antoine CASTRO
Group Chief Executive Officer

contact@paref.com
Phone: +33 (0) 1 40 29 86 86		Magali VOLET
Group Chief Financial Officer

contact@paref.com
Phone: +33 (0) 1 40 29 86 86

Press Contact

Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Paref@citigatedewerogerson.com
Tom Ruvira
Phone: +33 (0) 7 60 90 89 18		Philippe Ronceau
Phone: +33 (0) 6 64 12 53 61
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yW9vk52YamaXnW1wkspmbWJpbZtjxpTKZWKdyGZrlZudmG+VxWZmmZSdZm9pnWpt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68857-press-release-q1-21_ve.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
GROUPE PAREF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.