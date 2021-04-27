TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel continues to develop its Bordeaux site with the arrival of Now Coworking to rent more than 3,300 m² of office space - meaning that at nearly 30,000 m², Bord'eau Village now has a 90% occupancy rate.

Société de la Tour Eiffel has signed a lease with Now Coworking for more than 3,300 m² of office space for a firm period of 9 years. Founded in 2015, Now Coworking specializes in the development of premium, flexible coworking spaces and is a benchmark player nationwide with locations in several large French cities (Paris, Marseille, Lille, Lyon, Rouen and Bordeaux). The signature follows that in March 2019 of an off-plan lease agreement (BEFA) on the Bordeaux site. The coworking space opened on 19 April 2021.

Société de la Tour Eiffel, which purchased the site at the end of 2018 after starting to convert the real estate complex by applying its new Bord'eau Village concept, is continuing to reposition the site by developing a mixed-use offer. Located right in the centre of Bordeaux on the banks of the Garonne river, it combines shops, leisure and lifestyle facilities, bars, restaurants, service activities and educational facilities, making it a particularly popular site for Bordeaux residents and tourists.

Since mid-April 2021, Now Coworking has provided new coworking spaces consisting of office areas representing nearly 2,800 m², and a superb terrace of over 500 m².

"We are delighted to set up in Hangar 15, with its breathtaking views of the Garonne, and to introduce Bordeaux residents to our remarkable workspaces, with more than 90 closed, private-use offices, nomadic workspaces, creative rooms and gathering spots (common kitchen, shared terrace, bar, wellness area, table football and gym).

We have been able to develop our own identity through unique layouts, which will suit many businesses in the area," indicated Maxime Givon, Managing Director of Now Coworking.

"We are particularly pleased with this development in the centre of a dynamic city like Bordeaux. The project required meeting specifications with specific flexibility requirements in order to satisfy the growing demand for coworking. Once again we have proved the ability of our teams to manage innovative projects of various kinds!" added Bruno Meyer, Deputy Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Advisers on the property transaction for the lessor: CBRE

Advisers on the property transaction for the lessee: Société DEUSEM

Société de la Tour Eiffel



The Société de la Tour Eiffel, with assets of € 1.9 billion, is an integrated commercial property investment company with a long-standing service culture. Operating throughout the real estate cycle, it supports its clients, companies of all sizes and from all sectors, through a demanding practice of direct management of its assets located in regions with high growth potential. The property company manages its rapidly expanding real estate assets over the long term, with a strategic refocusing plan for the 100% office portfolio, with 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regional cities, and has established itself as a benchmark player.



Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices



www.societetoureiffel.com

About Now Coworking

Now Coworking, created by Pascal Givon and Edouard Laubies, means a new work lifestyle based on the development of premium co-working spaces throughout France.

With 15,000 m² of coworking spaces in the country's largest cities and more than 3,000 co-workers, Now Coworking is well established on the French co-working market.

www.now-coworking.com

