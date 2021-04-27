The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, it has today allotted 800,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 117.75 pence per ordinary share which is a premium to the prevailing net asset value. The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue 8,649,999 ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

The issue of ordinary shares is being made in order to meet market demand.

Total Voting Rights

As a result of this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 359,095,105 ordinary shares. Each of the ordinary shares carries one voting right. No ordinary shares are held in Treasury. The figure of 359,095,105 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

27 April 2021

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45