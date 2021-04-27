Produced in the European Single Electronic Format "European Single Electronic Format" (ESEF), facilitating comparability and access to financial information

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, announces that it has filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) its 2020 Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2020, dated April 26, 2021.

ABIONYX Pharma's Universal Registration Document for the financial year ending December 31, 2020, includes in particular:

The annual financial report for 2020, consisting of the consolidated financial statements, the annual financial statements and the related statutory auditors' reports;

The management report

The corporate governance report;

A description of the share buyback program.

This document is available on the company's website (www.abionyx.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-France.org). It is also available at the company's registered office, 33-43 avenue Georges Pompidou Building D, Balma, 31130.

The Document d'Enregistrement Universel has also been published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the five tables of the consolidated financial statements (the primary financial statements) marked up using the XBRL markup language. The Group has published in ESEF on a voluntary basis, one year in advance of the legal obligation to do so in France.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of metabolic diseases as well as with a HDL targeted drug delivery platform.

