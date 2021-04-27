Regulatory News:

The Orano group is a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, mastering cutting-edge technologies and offering its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. It thus contributes to the production of low carbon electricity.

With profound changes at work in a world facing climate, energy, economic and health challenges, Orano has sought to build a renewed strategic vision

A collective undertaking over a period of more than 18 months

In 2020, the Group carried out a collective exercise in co-construction involving the Executive Committee, 1,300 of the Group's managers and co-workers, and more than 130 external stakeholders (customers, suppliers, elected officials, etc.) to reshape its strategic vision. The outcome of this collective reflection was the definition of a purpose, a set of commitments and a roadmap to 2030, which now constitute our vision for the company.

Orano's purpose

Through its actions, Orano intends to contribute to the fight against global warming, to the preservation of natural resources and to human health, all of which are major challenges of our century, and Orano is making them central to its purpose:

"To develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate, for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow."

The Group's purpose was validated by the Board of Directors.

A purpose with evidence-based follow-up and commitments for 2030

To meet each of its commitments, Orano has set objectives for the period up to 2030, a 10-year horizon compatible with the transformation that the group wishes to carry out. In order to give a strong impetus to this approach, quantified markers have been set by the teams for as early as 2025.

Claude Imauven, Chairman of Orano's Board of Directors, commented: "Faced with the challenges that lie ahead of us, companies have a crucial role to play. This approach is what we expect from a Group like Orano: to respond to the challenges of society, to take the longer view, to be committed."

Philippe Knoche, Orano CEO, added "By defining our purpose and our roadmap through to 2030, we are opening a new chapter in Orano's industrial history, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world."

Find out more:

Download the Orano brochure "A future to build together"

Download the Orano 2020 annual activity report

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges.

Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle.

Every day, the Orano group's 16,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005929/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Investor relations

Marc Quesnoy

investors@orano.group