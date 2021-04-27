Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
COVID-Wundermittel? Glow Lifetech bringt ARTEMIC™ nach Nordamerika!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.04.2021 | 18:21
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 27

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 27 April 2021 it repurchased 125,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 173p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 20,762,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 20,762,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 90,318,771.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
27 April 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.