Insights from ABC Business Conference 2021: Broad Opportunities for the Smart Home Market in Turkey

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT cloud platform today held the ninth event in its virtual conference series, AI+IoT Business Conference Europe. This event, focusing on Turkey's smart home market, is the second to last in the ten-part event series with the previous eight events focusing on Italy, Russia, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, France, Britain, and Greece. Industry experts shared presentations on industry trends and outlooks for the market in Turkey.

Leon Hu, Head of Turkey, Eurasia from Tuya Smart, shared data from Statista in his presentation, showing that more than 60% of respondents in Turkey do not own any smart home devices. This means that there is enormous market potential in Turkey. With its favorable geographical location, products and services, Turkey is well positioned to cover the Eurasia region.

Candas Aycicek, IoT Product Manager at Vestel, a major Turkish appliance and electronics company, suggested that a home equipped with lighting, heating, and electronic devices, remotely controlled via smart phones or tablets, is only feasible with strong data security. In terms of smart home products today, security is still the biggest concern for consumers.

Yasin Akin, R&D Director at SEGMENT, a Turkish electronics and multimedia company, shared his views on smart home, including that a smart home scenario is achieved by connecting various smart devices, and the smart home scenario needs to support Zigbee, Wi-Fi, and other connectivity protocols to provide maximum convenience for users.

Selda Kale, Head of IoT Import at Cata, a Turkish lighting company, shared her views from the perspectives of enterprises and consumers. In her opinion, smart bulbs, LED belts, smart sockets and other smart devices have already entered the daily life of consumers. Only by enhancing cooperations can enterprises continue improve and provide consumers with high-quality and cost-effective smart products.

The final event of the AI+IoT Business Conference Europe series will be held on April 29 with a focus on the German smart home market.

