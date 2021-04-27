Celiac Disease Market Size Set to Prosper at a CAGR of 9.18% During the Study Period 2018-2030 in the 7MM | DelveInsight

Out of all the Celiac Disease pipeline therapies, Larazotide Acetate has an upper hand as it is the only therapy in the Phase III clinical stage of development.

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Celiac Disease Market Insights report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Celiac Disease market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Celiac Disease market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

The report also covers the present Celiac Disease treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs that help clients curate the best of the opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential, and plans strategically to tackle market risks.

Key takeaways from the Celiac Disease Market Insights report:

The total Celiac Disease prevalent population in the 7MM was 6,450,607 in 2020. It is further expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.53% during the study period (2018-2030).

The current mainstay of the treatment for Celiac Disease is mainly dominated by a gluten-free diet (GFD) to avoid an immunological cascade.

Celiac Disease emerging therapies include Larazotide Acetate (9 Meters Biopharma), Latiglutenase/IMGX003 (Immuno-genX), PRV-015 (Provention Bio), and CNP-101/ TAK-101 (Takeda/ Cour Pharma).

Key companies energetically driving the Celiac Disease market size growth forward include ImmunoGenX, Takeda, 9 Meters Biopharma, Provention Bio, among several others.

The highest Celiac Disease market size was accounted by the United States, which is anticipated to increase with a CAGR of 9.47%% in the foreseeable future.

The least share of the Celiac Disease market was occupied by Japan across the 7MM.

Out of all the Celiac Disease pipeline therapies, Larazotide Acetate appears to be the most promising owing to a higher probability of success as compared to other emerging therapies, largest patient share, and impressive improvement in average on-treatment Celiac Disease Gastrointestinal Symptom Rating Scale (GSRS) score. 9 Meters Biopharma plans to file for conditional approval of the drug.

Latiglutenase and TAK-101 are also in the race with impressive success rates; wherein Immuno-genX recently completed its Celiac Shield Phase II trial and is looking forward to conducting further trials for evaluation. Whereas Takeda's TAK-101 requires more robust data in a large patient pool for further assessment.

Takeda's TAK-101 in the investigative phase II trial had the lowest number of patients, i.e., 34 participants in the study. Recently Takeda initiated a dose-ranging Phase II trial with 134 patient to prevent Gluten-Specific T Cell Activation in CD patients.

All the emerging therapies are under investigation in adjunction with the first-line therapy of the treatment that is a gluten-free diet. Thus, GFD is set to dominate the market even after the approval of therapies.

However, this offers a brilliant opportunity to pharmaceutical companies to develop novel curative therapy and enjoy the monopoly in the Celiac Disease market.

Celiac disease is one of the most common intolerances. Going by the data presented by several studies, it affects approximately 1% of the global population. Further, several

As per DelveInsight's analysis, Celiac Disease prevalence was reported to be maximum in the US, which is further anticipated to increase modestly.

Celiac Disease Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM spanning the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan segmented into:

Total Celiac Disease Prevalent Population

Total Diagnosed Celiac Disease Prevalent Population

Gender-specific Celiac Disease Prevalent Population

Type-specific Celiac Disease Prevalent Population

Age-specific Celiac Disease Distribution

Celiac Disease Treatment Market

The Celiac Disease treatment usually focuses on excluding foods that contain gluten from the diet. A gluten-free diet (GFD) helps to prevent damage to the lining of the intestines (gut) and also helps in preventing the associated symptoms, such as diarrhea and stomach pain. With GFD, it is observed that symptoms improve considerably. Besides, certain supplements (vitamin and mineral supplements) are also available.

Celiac Disease Market

At the moment, there is no cure in the Celiac Disease market, and there remains a huge unmet need in the market in the form of limitations to GFD. Despite being safe and effective, a gluten-free diet is not ideal and requires life-long adherence. The condition is also reported to relapse even when the patient is of GFD. Besides standard therapies, there is also a requirement for better diagnostics methodologies to solve the issue of differential diagnosis.

However, owing to key companies working in the Celiac Disease market and the launch of pipeline therapies, the landscape of the Celiac Disease market is ascribed to transform during the forecast period of 2021-2030. However, the dominance of GFDs and the investigation of pipeline therapies as adjunctive therapy with GFD is expected to majorly contribute towards the growth of the Celiac Disease market size growth.

Celiac Disease Pipeline Therapies

Larazotide Acetate: 9 Meters Biopharma

Latiglutenase/IMGX003: Immuno-genX

PRV-015: Provention Bio

CNP-101/ TAK-101: Takeda/ Cour Pharma

Scope of the Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: 9 Meters Biopharma, Immuno-genX, Provention Bio, Takeda, Cour Pharma, among others.

Key Celiac Disease Pipeline Therapies: Larazotide Acetate, Latiglutenase/IMGX003, PRV-015, CNP-101/ TAK-101, among others.

Celiac Disease Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Celiac Disease Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Celiac Disease emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Celiac Disease Market Report Introduction 3 Celiac Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Celiac Disease 5 Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Celiac Disease 7 Diagnostic Guidelines by the European Society for the Study of Coeliac Disease (ESsCD) 8 Diagnostic Guidelines by the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO) 9 Diagnostic Guidelines by the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO) 10 Celiac Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Celiac Disease 10 Celiac Disease Treatment 12 Treatment Algorithm for CD 13 Treatment Algorithm for CD by BMJ Best Practice 14 European Society for the Study of Coeliac Disease (ESsCD) guideline for coeliac disease and other gluten-related disorders 15 World Gastroenterology Organisation Global Guidelines for CD 16 Recognized Establishments 17 Celiac Disease Emerging Therapies 18 Celiac Disease: 7 Major Market Analysis 19 The United States Celiac Disease Market Analysis 20 EU5 Celiac Disease Market Analysis 21 Japan Celiac Disease Market Analysis 21 Celiac Disease Market Unmet Needs 22 Case Reports 23 Celiac Disease Market Drivers 24 Celiac Disease Market Barriers 25 SWOT Analysis 26 KOL Reviews 27 Appendix 28 DelveInsight Capabilities 29 Disclaimer 30 About DelveInsight

