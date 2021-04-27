Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Develops REMI Field Packages

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Broadcast Management Group, Inc. (BMG) is rolling out a series of remote field packages to meet growing demand for REMI production services.

In March of 2021, BMG premiered the first of its kind REMI Broadcast Hub in Las Vegas. The 11,000 square foot facility was custom designed by BMG's Systems Integration Division. The facility is based on centralized technology and a decentralized production team. The growing demand for REMI productions has prompted the designing and building of remote field equipment packages.

BMG has unveiled an array of field solutions to support this workflow. This includes a number of REMI single camera kits that include:

The BMG Lite Camera Kit that is able to transmit via several software programs (Skype, Live U APP, TVU APP) IFB, and microphone

The BMG Pro Camera Kit that has a PTZ camera, transmissions hardware encoders and decoders, IFB and microphone

The BMG Pro+ Camera Kit that includes a ENG field camera with local record and transmissions hardware encoders and decoders, IFB and microphone

The BMG Pro Max Camera Kit that has a PTZ camera, full TelePrompTer system, return video monitor, transmissions hardware encoders and decoders, IFB, microphone and audio mixer

BMG has also designed a number of transmission packages that are racked and ready to deploy anywhere in the world. These units have the ability to bring back multiple cameras to the BMG REMI Broadcast Hub.

BMG has also developed a custom REMI Mobile Unit that has a client cabin able to accommodate up to six positions that have a Multiview from the REMI Broadcast Hub. These positions can include, producers, DIT, and director. The back of the unit has video shading and transmissions gear. The unit that pulls the production trailer, carries all of the cameras and other production gear needed in the field. This unit has the ability to handle multiple cameras in any configuration. This unit is ideal for sporting, entertainment, and large corporate event productions.

"We have been successfully producing a number of live hockey games this year utilizing our REMI Mobil Units" said Mark Ott, Director of REMI Broadcast Facilities. "For our hockey games we deploy local camera crews, utilities, A-2, and a video engineer. At the REMI Broadcast Hub, we have an EIC, A-1, TD, and playback. At various remote locations around the country, we have our line producer, graphics and bug operators, and director all working together seamlessly. BMG offers a nationwide staff that is highly experienced with successfully producing in a REMI workflow. "

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service media company with six practice groups: live production, broadcast consulting, creative content development, long-term production staffing, systems integration and event management. BMG also operates a state-of-the-art REMI Broadcast Production Hub, custom-built REMI camera packages and Mobile Units. The company has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C.

