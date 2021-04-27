Corporate Universe Files Form 10-Advances Acquisition with Carbon Ion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Corporate Universe, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTC:COUV) announced today that it has successfully completed its 2 years audited financials and filed a Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=14894162&guid=iORnUF9quV9wqth

In regard to the proposed and pending acquisition with Carbon-Ion Energy Inc ("CIE"), the parties continue working together and are committed to completing the merger, in order to keep the business development on track Corporate Universe has advanced CIE a total of $1,500,000 to date for this purpose. While there can be no assurance the SEC accepts the Form 10, the company is confident and hopeful to complete the acquisition upon acceptance of the Form 10 and other common closing conditions.

As a further forward-looking statement, the company upon Form 10 acceptance will be working to have a Registered Brokerage file a new 15c211 form to regain trading status. The Company will make every effort to accomplish this in an expeditious manner, however there can be no assurance it will be successful in these efforts. The company is committed to preserving and developing shareholder value and will expend its best efforts doing so.

We will continue to update shareholders through this process. Please email your questions to info@corpuniverse.com and we will try to include a response, in our next press release.

About Carbon-Ion Energy

Carbon-Ion Energy has developed a new category of energy storage device called Carbon-Ion or C-Ion®. This game-changing technology charges 50 times faster than lithium-ion batteries, radically improves the performance of supercapacitors by using high surface area carbons and ionic electrolytes, allows for over 100,000 charge/discharge cycles, provides high power density, is environmentally safe, and is recyclable. With over 30 patents and a decade of research and development, the company is rapidly moving to commercialization. For more information, please visit www.carbon-ion.energy.

About Corporate Universe:

Corporate Universe Inc is a publicly traded diversified company with a focus on emerging business development to create value for our shareholders. Corporate Universe provides the environment for business growth and stability. For further information see www.corpuniverse.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Corporate Universe, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Corporate Universe, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Corporate Universe, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Corporate Universe, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Corporate Universe, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Corporate Universe, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Corporate Universe, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Corporate Universe, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Corporate Universe, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Corporate Universe Inc.

info@corpuniverse.com

1-302-273-1150

SOURCE: Corporate Universe, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642545/Corporate-Universe-Files-Form-10-Advances-Acquisition-with-Carbon-Ion