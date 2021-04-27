Systemax Inc. To Report First Quarter 2021 Results On May 4, 2021

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after U.S. market hours.

Management will host a conference call and question and answer secession on the Company's first quarter results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4th. To access the call please dial 412-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at www.systemax.com in the investor relations section.

If you cannot listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived on www.systemax.com for approximately 90 days.

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The Company's primary brand is Global Industrial (www.globalindustrial.com).

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi / Ryan Golden

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

mike@theplunkettgroup.com / ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

