Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427006110/en/

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces the availability of its Earnings Call Presentation in connection with its teleconference on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results and updated outlook for 2021.

A copy of the Earnings Call Presentation can also be accessed on TechnipFMC's website (www.technipfmc.com).

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments Subsea and Surface Technologies we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients' success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427006110/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President Investor Relations

+1 281 260 3665

Matt Seinsheimer

James Davis

Senior Manager Investor Relations

+1 281 260 3665

James Davis

Media relations

Nicola Cameron

Vice President Corporate Communications

+44 1383 742297

Nicola Cameron

Brooke Robertson

Public Relations Director

+1 281 591 4108

Brooke Robertson