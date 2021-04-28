Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021
Glow LifeTech - kommt jetzt die Zulassung für das Covid-Wundermittel ARTEMIC™?!
WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 
Lang & Schwarz
27.04.21
22:58 Uhr
277,18 Euro
+0,58
+0,21 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2021 | 00:29
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: US FDA Advisory Committee votes in favour of maintaining accelerated approval of Roche's Tecentriq for PD-L1-positive, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer

Basel, 28 April 2021 - Roche

About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References
[1] World Health Organization: Globocan 2020 - Breast Cancer Factsheet. [Internet; cited 15 April] Available from: https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/20-Breast-fact-sheet.pdf.
[2] Yao H et al. Triple-negative breast cancer: is there a treatment on the horizon? Oncotarget. 2017;8
[4] Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Triple negative breast cancer risk factors. [Internet; cited 15 April] Available from: https://www.cancercenter.com/breast-cancer/risk-factors/tab/triple-negative-breast-cancer-risk-factors/.


[5] Pal SK et al. Triple negative breast cancer: unmet medical needs. Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2011;125

Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17
Patrick Barth
Phone: +41 61 688 44 86
Dr. Daniel Grotzky
Phone: +41 61 688 31 10
Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31
Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74
Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67

Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com (mailto:karl.mahler@roche.com)
Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com (mailto:jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com)
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com (mailto:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com)
Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com (mailto:bruno.eschli@roche.com)
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com (mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com)		Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com (mailto:gerard.tobin@roche.com)
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com (mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com)		Dr. Lisa Tuomi
Phone: +1 650 467 8737
e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com (mailto:tuomi.lisa@gene.com)

  • 28042021_MR_ Tecentriq_ODAC_mTNBC_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/293c5511-7b82-4540-9b56-9027ed37194f)

