F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: US FDA Advisory Committee votes in favour of maintaining accelerated approval of Roche's Tecentriq for PD-L1-positive, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer

Basel, 28 April 2021 - Roche



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.



Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.



All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



References

[1] World Health Organization: Globocan 2020 - Breast Cancer Factsheet. [Internet; cited 15 April] Available from: https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/20-Breast-fact-sheet.pdf.

[2] Yao H et al. Triple-negative breast cancer: is there a treatment on the horizon? Oncotarget. 2017;8

[4] Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Triple negative breast cancer risk factors. [Internet; cited 15 April] Available from: https://www.cancercenter.com/breast-cancer/risk-factors/tab/triple-negative-breast-cancer-risk-factors/.

Dr. Nicolas Dunant

Phone: +41 61 687 05 17

Patrick Barth

Phone: +41 61 688 44 86 Dr. Daniel Grotzky

Phone: +41 61 688 31 10

Karsten Kleine

Phone: +41 61 682 28 31 Nina Mählitz

Phone: +41 79 327 54 74

Nathalie Meetz

Phone: +41 61 687 43 05 Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein

Phone: +41 61 687 89 67



[5] Pal SK et al. Triple negative breast cancer: unmet medical needs. Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2011;125

Roche Investor Relations Dr. Karl Mahler

Phone: +41 61 68-78503

e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com (mailto:karl.mahler@roche.com)

Jon Kaspar Bayard

Phone: +41 61 68-83894

e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com (mailto:jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com) Dr. Sabine Borngräber

Phone: +41 61 68-88027

e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com (mailto:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com)

Dr. Bruno Eschli

Phone: +41 61 68-75284

e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com (mailto:bruno.eschli@roche.com) Dr. Birgit Masjost

Phone: +41 61 68-84814

e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com (mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com) Dr. Gerard Tobin

Phone: +41 61 68-72942

e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com (mailto:gerard.tobin@roche.com) Investor Relations North America Loren Kalm

Phone: +1 650 225 3217

e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com (mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com) Dr. Lisa Tuomi

Phone: +1 650 467 8737

e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com (mailto:tuomi.lisa@gene.com)

Attachment