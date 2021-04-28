The First TRON Ecosystem Comprehensive Oracle WINkLink Goes Live, Setting off a New Journey of Integration and Exploration

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / With the crypto bull run in full swing, a large number of institutional and retail investors have joined the market, blurring the boundary between blockchain and traditional finance. Against this backdrop, the blockchain industry is in dire need of a high-throughput, high-scalability and high-availability infrastructure to accommodate more investors and data.

In no way will Justin Sun and his TRON stay aloof. While others have been clamoring about Layer 2 solutions, and the scaling of Ethereum seems unfeasible in the foreseeable future, TRON takes up over half of the demands that Ethereum fails to satisfy. This can be further attested by the remarkable achievements made by TRON recently: TRON-based USDT claims supremacy over Ethereum, topping the stablecoin market; the number of TRON accounts exceeded 30 million...

Benefiting from TRON's recent boom, TRON-powered projects and DApps have all witnessed an explosive growth in their token price and user base. WINk, TRON's chart-topping DApp, serves as a perfect example.

WINk recently announced the acquisition of JustLink, the first official decentralized oracle project on the TRON network. The move has aroused strong market interest, marking WINk's inroads into the oracle market. What does the alliance between WINk and JustLink mean? There's much to be unveiled if you give it a second thought.

WINk's Official Acquisition of JustLink Brings New Waves to the Oracle Market

The WINk team recently announced that it has completed its acquisition of justlink.io. This move marks the launch of the first TRON ecosystem comprehensive oracle, which will be hosted on winklink.org. The deal gives a strong impetus to TRON-hosted projects and ushers TRON into a new era of on and offline integration.

WINk (WIN) is a TRON-based gaming platform and WIN is its native digital asset. WINk leverages several incentives such as user mining and new token economics to deliver high-quality and decentralized gaming experience. It is a place where developers can build truly functional DApps and users are incentivized to become an active part of the WINk ecosystem.

Last year on December 16 over the TRON global summit, WINk CEO Lucia Wong said that "WINk is a decentralized blockchain gaming platform. We were the first DApp to launch on the Tron Blockchain in 2018. In 2019, WINk became the most popular DApp across all chains, turning over more than 2.8 billion dollars. WINk is also the first gaming platform to be launched on Binance Launchpad. "

At WINk, users have the chance to access TRONbetDice (DICE) and TRONbetLIVE (LIVE) and more as well as mainstream tokens such as WIN and TRX. Its quarterly report shows that APR on staked WIN, DICE and LIVE recorded as high as 64%, 123%and 137% respectively in January.

WIN is also highly sought-after at the secondary market. Statistics on Binance show that WIN surged back from the floor of $0.000098 in January to $0.0029 at the beginning of April, reporting a 30X return in the past few months.

In contrast to tokens priced at a few thousands or even tens of thousands of US dollars, TRX and WIN are apparently the more affordable and viable option for general retail investors.

Crypto is a place where projects come and go in the blink of an eye, but WINk is able to attract a large audience with its clear position as a gaming platform, a great variety of games and the support of the strong TRON network. And it's time for the team of WINk to secure the momentum and open a new prospect for WINk. This is why the introduction of oracle this time is so important to the gaming platform.

WINkLink oracle service fully integrates the real world with the blockchain space by feeding reliable, timely, transparent and tamper-proof data to any sophisticated blockchain-powered smart contracts. WIN, a TRON-based TRC20 token, will be the governance token of the WINkLink oracle network.

With the team's research efforts, in a few years' time, WINkLink oracle service will be able to provide reliable, unpredictable and verifiable random numbers, and fully restore trust and improve user experience by tapping into data, events, and payment systems etc. from the real world.

JustLink: An Affordable and Trusted Oracle Option

JustLink came on top of WINk's list because of its inherent advantages.

On October 30, 2020, JUST Foundation launched the first TRON-powered official oracle project, JustLink. As a decentralized oracle project running on the TRON network, JustLink safely feeds smart contracts with real-world data, including but not limited to lending price, stablecoin exchange rate, derivative prices and market estimation. As of now, JustLink has entered into strategic partnerships with Poloniex, SUN, Steem and other renowned organizations and companies. There are seven official nodes hosted by JustLink, namely TronLink, Poloniex, JustSwap, TronGrid, uTorrent, BitTorrent and PoloniDex.

Built on top of the high-performing TRON network, JustLink is highly affordable, secure and reliable. So far, the TRON network has recorded zero major security attacks and is immune to malicious acts, making it a trusted option to accommodate real DeFi data and user assets.

This revolutionary alliance is for WINk an innovation as well as a reform, a fresh start as well as a remake. CEO of WINk Lucia Wong commented, "We're thrilled to launch WINkLink oracle. One of the longstanding issues facing developers and projects has been mapping real-world data onto the blockchain in a real, timely, transparent and tamper-proof manner. As the problem persists, it stifles creativity among blockchain developers and projects. I'm sure that WINkLink oracle will greatly improve the situation, introduce the value of blockchain to more people and spur mass adoption of this technology."

Without a doubt, the powerful combo of a chart-topping DApp plus the oracle star JustLink will unveil promising prospects ahead.

