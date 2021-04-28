EQS Group-News: Jacobs Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung

Jacobs Holding AG: Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab



28.04.2021 / 06:55





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, CIRCULATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL



Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab

Zürich, 28. April 2021 - Die Jacobs Holding AG (Jacobs Holding) hat die Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut AG (10.0% des Aktienkapitals) über ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren (das "Angebot") zu einem Preis von CHF 1'990 je Aktie erfolgreich abgeschlossen.

Mit einer Beteiligung von 30,1% bleibt die Jacobs Holding Hauptaktionärin von Barry Callebaut und weiterhin in vollem Umfang an der Entwicklung des Unternehmens beteiligt, was auch eine unveränderte Vertretung im Verwaltungsrat einschliesst.

Jacobs Holding hat sich für die verbleibende Beteiligung an Barry Callebaut zu einer Sperrfrist von einem Jahr nach Abschluss des Angebots verpflichtet.

Credit Suisse und Goldman Sachs International fungierten bei diesem Angebot als Joint Bookrunners.

Medienkontakt Jacobs Holding:

Andreas Hildenbrand, Lemongrass Communications

+41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

