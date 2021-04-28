PRESS RELEASE Lausanne, 28 April 2021

Annual Report 2020

of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

The Annual Report and Accounts 2020 of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA are available on the Company's website at

http://www.tradition.com/financials/reports.aspx

Compagnie Financière Tradition's annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 at 3.30 pm at the company's headquarters, Lausanne. Invitation to the meeting with the agenda and proposals of the Board of Directors is published on 28 April 2021 in the "FOSC" and in the press, and is also available on the Company's website at

https://tradition.com/financials/press-releases/2021.aspx

Developments around the coronavirus and the measures put in place by the Swiss Federal Council, in the Ordinance 3 (COVID-19), have a profound impact on the conducting of our 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Protecting the health of our shareholders and employees is our number one priority. Therefore, the Board of directors has decided that voting rights can only be exercised through the independent proxy (Me Martin Habs, Place Benjamin-Constant 2, Case postale 7140, CH-1002 Lausanne, e-mail address: representant-independant-CFT@phcnot.ch). It will not be possible to physically participate in the Annual General Meeting.

For information and subject to approval of the General meeting of shareholders, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA shares will go ex-dividend on 21 May 2021 and the dividend will be paid in cash and as bearer shares on 31 May 2021.

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.



Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication +41 (0)21 343 52 87 +41 (0)22 591 22 63 actionnaire@tradition.ch (mailto:actionnaire@tradition.ch) rohan.sant@voxia.ch (mailto:rohan.sant@voxia.ch)

