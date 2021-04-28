Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

Declaration of third interim dividend

The Directors of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announce that they have declared a third interim dividend for the year ended 31 March 2021 of 6.00 pence per ordinary share (2020: 6.40p). The dividend is payable on 28 May 2021 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 May 2021. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 6 May 2021.

The first interim dividend of 6.00 pence per share was paid on 27 November 2020 to shareholders on the Company's register on 13 November 2020 (ex-dividend date being 12 November 2020). The second interim dividend of 6.00 pence per ordinary share was paid on 26 February 2021 to shareholders on the Company's register on 5 February 2021 (ex-dividend date being 4 February 2021.)

As announced to shareholders on 3 November 2020, the Directors expect to declare total dividends, comprising four ordinaries and a special, for the year ended 31 March 2021 of 28.65 pence per share (2020: 28.65p).

The Company's proposed dividend schedule for the current financial year may be viewed at the Company's website: edinburghinvestmenttrust.com

Enquiries:

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 4513 9260