In an earnings call, the company said that storage deployments grew 71% YoY and solar installations were its strongest in 2.5 years.From pv magazine USA Tesla reported that its energy storage deployments grew 71% year over year in the first quarter of 2021, driven largely by what it said was the popularity of its Powerwall product. The company said that rooftop solar deployments reached 92 MW in the first quarter, its strongest quarter in 2.5 years. Solar roof deployments grew 9x compared to the same period last year. The growth curve slowed, however, from the fourth quarter of 2020 when the company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...