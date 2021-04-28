CS Energy and a unit of Goldman Sachs have said that their eight-project portfolio will be one of the first utility-scale solar portfolios in upstate New York, once the projects reach commercial operation in late 2021.From pv magazine USA CS Energy said it has developed and started work on a 216 MW, eight-project solar portfolio in upstate New York, in partnership with Goldman Sachs Renewable Power Group (GSRP) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The company has started building the 27 MW Darby Solar project, the 27 MW Branscomb Solar array, the 27 MW Stillwater ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...