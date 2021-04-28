First North Denmark: LED iBond International A/S - increase

New shares in LED iBond International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 April 2021. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: DK0061274529 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LED iBond International -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LEDIBOND -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 12,691,860 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,172,965 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 15,864,825 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 18 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.05 -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197012 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance, tel. +46 40 200 250 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=855219