Mittwoch, 28.04.2021
Glow LifeTech - kommt jetzt die Zulassung für das Covid-Wundermittel ARTEMIC™?!
28.04.2021 | 08:29
First North Denmark: LED iBond International A/S - increase

New shares in LED iBond International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 April 2021. The new shares are
issued due to completion of a rights issue. 



Name:              DK0061274529      
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              LED iBond International
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           LEDIBOND        
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 12,691,860 shares   
--------------------------------------------------------
Change:             3,172,965 shares    
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  15,864,825 shares   
--------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 18         
--------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.05        
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          197012         
--------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate
Finance, 

tel. +46 40 200 250

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=855219
