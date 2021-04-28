Anzeige
Glow LifeTech - kommt jetzt die Zulassung für das Covid-Wundermittel ARTEMIC™?!
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
28.04.21
09:01 Uhr
4,956 Euro
+0,004
+0,08 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2021 | 08:29
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter 2021 results

Hexagon Composites' first quarter 2021 results will be released on 12 May 2021, 07:00 CET.

Jon Erik Engeset (CEO) and David Bandele (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to webcast: https://hexagongroup.kg5.no/

A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagongroup.comafter the presentation.


For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 |
Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
