Invitation to presentation of Storytel AB's Q1 Report 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 7 May 2021 at 8.00 AM CET, Storytel AB will publish its Q1 Report for 2021. Storytel AB will hold a presentation of the report on the same day and invites investors, analysts and media to a webcast at 10.30 AM CET. The presentation will be in English and followed by a Q&A with Storytel's founder and CEO Jonas Tellander, CFO Sofie Zettergren and CCO Ingrid Bojner.



The Q1 Report for 2021 will be available here at 8.00 AM CET on 7 May.



Information to participants:



Sofie Zettergren

Dan Panas

Stockholm, Sweden

If you wish to participate, the presentation can be followed live on the following webcast link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/storytel-q1-2021. After the presentation, a recorded version will be available here.

Sofie Zettergren, Chief Financial Officer, Storytel AB: +46 70 509 98 08
Dan Panas, Head of Global Communications & PR, Storytel AB: +46 70 186 52 90

Storytel is one of the world's largest subscribed audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers listening and reading of more than 500 000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel's streaming business is conducted under the brands Storytel and Mofibo. Storytel's publishing business area is carried out through the audiobook publisher StorySide and acclaimed Nordic publishing houses such as Norstedts Förlagsgrupp, People's and Gummerus. Storytel operates in over 20 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

